Minister meets Jishnu’s parents, promises action

Education Minister C. Ravindranath who visited the parents of the Jishnu Pranoy, the engineering student who committed suicide at the college hostel, at their home at Valayam on Thursday said the State government would take stern action against the culprits.

Jishnu, a first year computer science student of Nehru College of Engineering at Pampady ,Thrissur, was found hanging at the hostel a few days ago.

Jishnu’s mother told the Minister that her son had been a bright student and that he would never resort to cheating in examination as alleged by the college authorities . “There is a mystery surrounding his death,” she said.. “The college management is responsible for this.” Jishnu’s father said he had full faith in the government.

Regarding a suicide note recovered by the police, Jishnu’s mother said he could not have written it as he was “physically and mentally weak to pen such a letter.”

Prof. Ravindranath told journalists that the government viewed the issue “very seriously.” The government would take all necessary steps so that such incidents do not occur in future” he added.

Meanwhile, the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University, after a preliminary inquiry, has sought further probe. Now the Crime Branch is investigating the case. It was decided to appoint a special committee to examine all issues on a long-term basis. An ombudsman has been appointed for grievance redressal for all colleges affiliated to the university.

The Cabinet had on Wednesday sanctioned ₹10 lakh to Jishnu’s family.