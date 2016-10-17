Minister lauds students for palliative care work

The intervention of student community in social issues gives a lot of hope, Minister for Cooperation A.C. Moideen has said.

Addressing the three-day conference of the Students Association of Palliative Care organised by the Alpha Palliative Care in Thrissur, he said less-privileged people including patients had been marginalised in the competitive society.

The meet, which concluded on Sunday, decided to open palliative clubs in various colleges in every district.

500 students

Around 500 students from various colleges across the State participated in the meet.

Addressing the meet, renowned dancer and social activist Mallika Sarabhai highlighted the need for developing a society that is compassionate towards helpless and less privileged.

She noted that in many States, pain killers were not available for cancer patients. Minister for Education Prof. C. Raveendranath, who addressed the valedictory said that the focus on prevention had been weakened when the health sector was highly commercialised.

This has increased the rate of chronic diseases.

The need for Palliative care has increased when the focus on prevention and treatment was weakened, he said.

District Collector A. Kaushigan distributed prizes for winners at various competition held in connection with the meet.

Eminent Palliative Care physician Dr. M.R. Rajagopal was given the Alpha Excellence Award 2016 at the function.

