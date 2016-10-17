Meet seeks solution for Dalit land issue

The State government should be ready to find a solution for the issues of landlessness of Dalits, a two-day land rights declaration meet, concluded here on Sunday urged.

The convention demanded equal rights for land, housing, power and justice. The State government should abandon the idea of creating colonies by distributing three cents of land to Dalit families.

A ‘Chalo Thiruvananthapuram’ March would be organised on January 26 demanding a solution for Dalit land rights, the meet declared.

Addressing the conference, Dalit rights leader Jignesh Mevani said the Dalit rights struggle would be extended to the entire country by coordinating the on-going agitations in various States.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Gujarat Model will be extended to the entire country. The tom-tommed Gujarat Model is a disaster with gross unemployment and large scale atrocities against minorities. Dalits have been attacked in every 18 minutes in the country. Farmers’ suicides have become rampant. Middle class in Gujarat are frustrated a lot. But a united agitation has not been coming from the Dlait Community. This is the time, when the Dalits should come together to fight for their rights. The Prime Minister cannot end the Dalit agitations by arresting a few Dalits,” he said.

Mr. Mevani criticised the Left government in the Kerala for not providing land for tribal communities.

A ‘Chalo Thiruvananthapuram’ March would be organised on January 26