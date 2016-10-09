Master plan on the anvil for medical college

Medical college to

get better facilities

Measures are being taken to improve the services at the TD Medical College, Alappuzha, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Steps would be taken to rehabilitate sanitation workers, the Minister said after visiting the hospital on Friday evening. Over 200 workers were engaged in cleaning of the medical college. Construction of pay wards was under the consideration of the government. She said a master plan would be prepared for developing the medical college, including the requirements of various departments. Steps would be taken to ensure 24-hour service at the pharmacy. The forensic department would be strengthened, she said.