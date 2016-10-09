Kerala

Master plan on the anvil for medical college



Medical college to





get better facilities



Measures are being taken to improve the services at the TD Medical College, Alappuzha, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Steps would be taken to rehabilitate sanitation workers, the Minister said after visiting the hospital on Friday evening. Over 200 workers were engaged in cleaning of the medical college. Construction of pay wards was under the consideration of the government. She said a master plan would be prepared for developing the medical college, including the requirements of various departments. Steps would be taken to ensure 24-hour service at the pharmacy. The forensic department would be strengthened, she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY