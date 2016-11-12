Man dies after falling from bank building

A 50-year-old man died on Friday when he fell from a building at Thalassery when he reached there to deposit cash in Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 denominations in a bank located in the building.
The deceased has been identified as K.K. Unni from Peralassery here and an employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board.
The mishap occurred when he fell from the third floor of the building where the State Bank of Travancore branch is located.
He was apparently in the bank to deposit cash. Though he was immediately taken to the General Hospital at Thalassery after he fell, he was declared brought dead, the police said. The police said that the bag he was carrying with him was found to have Rs.5.5 lakh in Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 denominations.
Though he was suspected to have slipped and fell from the third floor of the building, the Thalassery police would also investigate the possibility of suicide. The police said he had recently taken a loan and was apparently depressed after the announcement of demonetisation on November 8.
The police said further investigation would be conducted after getting the post-mortem report on Saturday.
