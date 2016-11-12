Man arrested for abducting minor girl

A youth was arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a seven-year-old girl in his car near Badiadukka.
M.K. Moideen, 33, son of Abdulla Kunhi, a resident of Cherkala locality here was arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act – 2012. The accused on Friday was remanded to two weeks judicial custody by the district sessions court here, exclusively trying sexual assault on children.
According to a complaint lodged with the Badiadukka police station, the Class II student was forcibly taken into the car while she was returning after attending a Madrassa class on Tuesday last, police said.
