Malayalam film crisis: Pinarayi intervenes

A solution to the widening rift between the exhibitors and producers in Malayalam film industry over revenue sharing seems to be emerging following the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Vijayan held talks with P. V. Basheer Ahamed, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation, the combine of ‘A’ class cinemas in the State, at Thalassery on Monday aimed at resolving the deadlock.

Producers and distributors had tightened their stance by withdrawing all Malayalam movies from the ‘A’ theatres in the State. They were irked by the demand made by the exhibitors affiliated to the federation that the revenue sharing pattern should be 50:50 in the first week instead of the existing 60 per cent enjoyed by the producers. Efforts by A.K. Balan, Minister for Culture, to find a solution had also failed after both sides stuck to their position.

Refusing to divulge the recommendations made by the Chief Minister, Mr. Ahamed said on Tuesday that a general body meeting of the federation to be held in Kochi on January 10 would discuss the proposals. We are ready to make certain compromises to resolve the issue, he said.

Asked whether they were planning to climb down from the demand of 50 per cent revenue sharing in the first week, Mr. Ahamed said that there was no change as of now, but a final decision would depend on the outcome of the discussions held at the general body meeting.

There was nothing much to celebrate for the Malayalam film industry this Christmas and New Year after producers and distributors jointly decided not to release festival releases following the stance taken by the exhibitors' federation.

The crisis had hit the prospects of four films that include Satyan Anthikad's Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Jibu Jacob's Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol, Jay K's Ezra, and Siddique's Fukri.