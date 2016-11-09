Malappuram transport workers set a new trend in charity

: Hundreds of men employed in public transport sector in the district have set a new trend in charity. The method they adopted to reach out to the poor is widely appreciated by people elsewhere.

They dedicate a day’s work often for the cause of the sick in the district. The sight of buses, autorickshaws and taxis running with a special banner announcing the day’s collection for the treatment of the sick is not rare in the district.

Such news is heard frequently from different parts of the district.

When dozens of autorickshaws plied across the Malappuram town on Monday with a special banner in the front announcing that the day’s collection would go to the treatment fund of Cholasseri Hafsath, it did not evoke much curiosity from the public. But they responded enthusiastically to the cause.

“Malappuram and its people are known for their philanthropic culture. The people respond zestfully whenever there is a genuine case. The charity drives by the bus workers and autorickshaw drivers are a reflection of that culture,” said Kiliyamannil Ajmal, convener of the committee formed to raise funds for Cholassery Hafsath, who is suffering from renal failure.

K. Sharafuddin, one of the 100-odd auto drivers here, said that most passengers put more than their fare in a box kept in the auto. “Very few passengers asked for the balance amount. Donating for a genuine cause touches their heart,” he said.

Last week, the private buses operating from Nilambur to Akampadam, Moolepadam and Erumamunda had raised funds by contributing their day’s collection to help Chelakkadan Riyas, who too has lost both his kidneys.

The owners and workers of the buses joined hands to help Riyas as many passengers did not bother about getting back their balance from the conductors.

The 100-odd services of the nine buses dedicated their day for the cause, inspiring their counterparts elsewhere. Students too have been responding enthusiastically to the cause. “We never avail concession when there is such a special charity driver,” said Mohammed Sadik, a student of Government College, Malappuram.