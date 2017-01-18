Make people aware of NDAgovt.’s achievements: Venkiah

BJP leader and Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu has asked party workers to take the ‘Movement called Modi’ to the grassroots as a ‘strong base has been laid for a surging India.’

Inaugurating a State council meeting of the party here on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the period under Narendra Modi has been one of ‘no scams, no scandals’ and one which ensured inclusive, all-round welfare of the people of India.”

Rolling out the list of measures the National Democratic Alliance government had initiated for the all-round welfare of the people, the Minister made a stout defence of the demonetisation effort.

According to him, nearly 80 lives have been lost after the LDF government came to power in Kerala.

The BJP leader warned the CPI(M) that they ‘would get it back politically’ if they continued with their politics of violence.

The State unit of the party had gone through a National council and a State council.

“Now you have to go to the people’s council,” he said and expressed confidence that lotus would bloom all over Kerala.

State president Kummanam Rajasekharan presided. M. T. Ramesh, general secretary presented the draft political resolution.

O. Rajagopal, A.N. Radhakrishnan, C.K. Padmanabhan, P.K. Krishnadas, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and others spoke.