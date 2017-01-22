Kerala

Make job-based education a reality, says Speaker

All Kerala Technical High School Arts Festival at Government Technical High School, Mancha, Nedumangad,

Efforts should be made to fully realise job-based and technical education as envisaged by Gandhiji, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the 39th All Kerala Technical High School Arts Festival at Government Technical High School, Mancha, Nedumangad, here on Sunday.

The Speaker said technical education was not enough, and students should use their intelligence to put it into practice on their own.

Vattamkulam Technical Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, bagged the first place in the festival with 108 points. Kozhikode Technical High School with 106 points, and Kuttipuram Technical High School with 105 points were second and third, respectively.

Sreekanth C.P., Sona Mohan, and K.S. Devika bagged awards for securing the most points.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan gave away prizes to the winners. C. Divakaran, MLA, presided over the function. Schools that bagged the first and second positions were presented with special trophies instituted by Mr. Divakaran.

Nedumangad municipal chairperson Chettachal Sahadevan spoke on the occasion.

