Make EIA mandatory for wetlands: State

Thiruvananthapuram: The State government will urge the Centre to make Environmental Impact Assessment mandatory for construction activities in wetlands, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Presiding over an all-party meeting convened here on Saturday to formulate the State’s feedback on the Wetlands (Protection and Management) rules 2016, he called for provisions to ensure deterrent punishment for destruction of wetlands.

The meeting welcomed the proposal in the new rules to set up a State-level Wetland Authority and empower it to notify wetlands.

Mr .Vijayan called for clear provisions on managing and conserving wetlands.