MP flays Centre

N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said that the Central government is turning a blind eye to the hardships faced by the people as a result of demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

In a statement Mr. Premachandran said the inability of the Reserve Bank of India to rise to the occasion reflects the failure of the Central government when it comes to dealing with a crisis situation created by the government itself. The people and the bank employees had expressed willingness to bear difficulties for the claimed aims of the demonetisation. But now the patience of the people and the bank employees are being tested, he said.

While the levy of parking fee at airports has been suspended in view of the smaller denomination currency shortage, the same should have been extended to railway stations too, Mr. Premachandran said. Instead The govt. should offer viable solutions to mitigate the situation, he said.