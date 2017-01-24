MCL graft case: formerdeputy manager arrested

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested G. Venugopal, a former deputy manager of public sector Malabar Cements Limited (MCL), for his alleged involvement in two cases of corruption and irregularity in awarding dealership contracts.

Officials recorded his arrest after summoning him to the local office of the VACB for interrogation.

Mr. Venugopal is the second accused in two corruption cases. The arrest is being recorded five months after former company managing director and first accused K. Padmakumar was arrested by the VACB. As Mr. Venugopal already obtained anticipatory bail from a court, he was released by evening after recording the arrest and subsequent interrogation.

The alleged irregularities occurred during 2014-15 when Venugopal was in-charge of the marketing wing of the company located at Walayar, near here. As per the VACB charges, he caused a loss of Rs 2.3 crore to the public exchequer by entering into an alleged illegal deal with State Warehousing Corporation to stock cement products. In the second case, the VACB accused him of causing Rs.2.7 crore to the company by flouting rules of dealership contract.