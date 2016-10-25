Kerala

Liquor curbs will not affect tourism industry: KPCC

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran addressing a meeting against drug abuse and alcoholism, in Thiruvalla on Monday.

Says statistics show an increase in inflow of tourists to State

The government’s claim that a ban on liquor will affect the State’s tourism sector is absurd and aimed at misleading common people, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has said.

He was addressing a meeting against drug abuse and alcoholism held under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotic and Anti-Alcoholic Missionary Service in Thiruvalla on Monday.

Mr. Sudheeran said Kerala Tourism statistics of 2016 showed that the liquor policy pursued by the previous Oommen Chandy government with a mission to achieve total prohibition in a phased manner was a welcome move.

‘Hike in tourist inflow’

He alleged that the Left Democratic Front government was trying to create an impression that reducing the number of foreign liquor outlets would affect inflow of foreign tourists. However, as per the Kerala Tourism statistics, the number of foreign tourists who visited the State in 2015, after the implementation of the liquor policy by the previous UDF government, increased by 5.86 per cent while domestic tourists increased by 6.59 per cent, compared to 2014.

The revenue of the Kerala Tourism too recorded an increase by 7.25 per cent in 2015. This amply reflected the positive changes brought by the liquor policy, he said.

He said the government should explore the immense potential of health tourism, pilgrim tourism and eco-tourism in the State, instead of appeasing the liquor lobby.

The rise in crime rate and atrocities against women and children was a sad fallout of the LDF government’s liquor policy, he alleged.

Reducing consumption

He said the UDF governments led by K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony, and Oommen Chandy always tried to reduce the State’s liquor consumption.

The government was bound to pursue the same policy to check abuse of drug and liquor at any cost and save Kerala society from degeneration, he said.

Fr. Thomas P. George presided. Prakash P. Thomas, treasurer of the Communion of Churches in India and the Kerala Council of Churches; K.V. Varghese, Oommen Alexander, and Fr. Varghese Muzhuthettu also spoke.

