Lindley blames Amartya Sen for ignoring eco factors

Mark Lindley, exponent of Gandhian economics and professor from Zaragoza University, Spain, has blamed Nobel winner Amartya Sen for neglecting environmental economic factors in his theories of development.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Amartya Sen and environmental economics’ at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Tirur, on Friday, Prof. Lindley said Dr. Sen had failed to give due importance to issues like global warming, water scarcity, and species extinction in his acclaimed theories upholding the welfare of human beings.

Prof. Lindley said Dr. Sen did not consider the Gandhian theory of nature’s backlash in the event of neglecting the earth and its living species. Dr. Sen was not vigilant about the dangers being inflicted on nature by modern industries and agricultural methods, he said, adding the Nobel winner failed to give equal importance to economic development and environment protection.

“Amartya Sen gave shape to his economic theories by emphasising on human resources,” Prof. Lindley said. “For him, economic development means the development of human resources.” During an interaction with Prof. Lindley, the students argued that Dr. Sen’s economic theories had included the development of natural resources as well.

