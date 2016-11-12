Life short-changed in cashew factories

The post demonetisation situation has started affecting normal life. Thousands of cashew workers in the public and private sectors who are paid their wages weekly on Friday have not got their pay this week.

The workers, majority of them women, heavily depended on the wages to lead life normally during the coming week.

Groceries and other shops in the vicinity of cashew factories that depended upon purchases mainly by cashew workers have also been hit.

With treasury operations remaining suspended, the public sector cashew companies were unable to draw cash required to be distributed as wages.

Private sector operators are unable to withdraw more than Rs.20,000 a week from their account.

Chairman of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation S. Jayamohan said the company needed about Rs.80 lakh to pay the weekly wages to the workers. On conservative estimates, the cashew sector in Kollam required about Rs.3.5 crore on Fridays to be paid as weekly wages to the workers.

Mr Jayamohan said the situation would make life miserable for the cashew workers. One senior cashew worker of a private company told The Hindu that since she had no bank account, she had been saving one note in the Rs.1,000 denomination each week from her wages to be used for her granddaughter’s wedding.

In this manner she had saved Rs.72,000. Now all that has turned into black money, she said with tears in her eyes.

There are also a good number of weddings fixed to be held during the next few days. The family members of such houses are also in a fix.