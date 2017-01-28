Law academy Principal barred from exam duties

The University of Kerala has debarred Kerala Law Academy Law College Principal P. Lekshmi Nair from engaging in the examination process for five years.

A special meeting of the varsity Syndicate on Saturday took the decision wherein Ms. Nair will not have any part in conducting internal examination, valuation of test papers, and granting internal marks.

Unanimously approving the findings of a subcommittee that probed the allegations raised by agitating students, the Syndicate resolved to forward the report to the government and the college management for further action. The irregularities regarding granting ‘excess’ internal marks and attendance to Anuradha P. Nair, a student, has been referred to the standing committee on examinations and students discipline for detailed examination.