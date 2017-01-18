Latent talents bloom at full house

Guru Gopinath would have been a happy man had he been at the Police Maidan here on Wednesday. Kerala Nadanam, the dance form he created, mostly out of Kathakali, was watched by a huge crowd for hours on the third day of the 57th State School Arts Festival.

It was one of the biggest audiences Kerala Nadanam, a relatively new addition to the dance events at the festival, has ever attracted. The danseuse’s appearance is reminiscent of a Mohiniyattam performer and it can be enjoyed even by those who are not very knowledgeable about classical dance. There were quite a few enjoyable performances by the HSS girls.

But, the day did not just belong to the dancers. The acting prowess of the students also came very much to the fore. Competitions in drama and mimicry were held in front of full houses. There were also takers for classical music. A big crowd had gathered at the Town Square to watch Kolkali, but the event had to be moved to the Collectorate Maidan because of the protest by the first team. “Though the spectators began to get agitated, that did not turn into a problem,” Kannur Town Circle Inspector K.V. Venugopal told The Hindu.

“In fact, there have been no law-and-order issues at the festival in spite of the big crowds.”

The day also saw competitions in Kuchipudi, Poorakkali, Margamkali, Orchestra, Kathaprasangam, Guitar, Chakyarkoothu and Mappilapattu. Most of those events drew large audiences.

Many of those contests were followed by people from well beyond the borders of Kerala and India even. The online coverage provided by IT@school through its website schoolkalolsavam.in had hits from several countries. “People from the United States and many Gulf countries are watching the festival through our website,” said K. Anvar Sadath, executive director, IT@School.

The mess hall too was crowded on Wednesday. More than 21,000 people were served lunch. “We served lunch till 4.30 p.m.,” said the Food Committee convener K.K. Prakasan.