Largest food distribution hall at Sabarimala to open by ‘Makaravilakku’

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the high-power committee on Sabarimala Master Plan have taken all-out efforts to complete the civil work on the Annadana Mandapam at Sabarimala Sannidhanam by November first week so that it could start Annadanam there during the forthcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season itself.

TDB member Ajay Tharayil told The Hindu that the three-storey Annadana Mandapam, when completed, would be the largest one of its kind in the country.

Mr. Tharayil said the Chennai-based consultants of the master plan, Pithavadiyan and Partners Ltd., has designed the modern Annadana Mandapam, spread over 1.05 lakh sq.ft.

But for the trade union problems at Pampa that had affected the material movement on the trekking path two months ago, the Annadana Mandapam would have been completed by this time, Mr. Tharayil said. However, efforts were on to conduct the Annadanam on its ground floor — facilitating the feeding of 2,000 people at a time — this year itself, he said.

TDB Assistant Engineer G. Basanthkumar, who is supervising the work, told The Hindu that a devotee from Kollam, Sunil Swami, has sponsored stainless steel furniture worth Rs.1.5 crore for the Annadana Mandapam.

Mr. Basanthkumar said the ground floor would be ready for Annadanam by November 10 so that the TDB could start Annadanam there from the very first day of the forthcoming pilgrim season.

G. Mahesh, chief architect of Pithavadiyan and Partners Ltd., said the Annadana Mandapam had been designed to suit the modern style of cooking and serving. The kitchen would be a fully mechanised one with automatic dish-washers and cooking units in international standards, he said.

However, Mr. Tharayil said the TDB would prepare food at its kitchen in conventional style, this year, and the Mandapam as well as its kitchen unit would be fully operational by Vishu in April, 2017.

Mr. Tharayil said the TDB and HPC were committed to providing quality food at its Annadana Mandapam and its operation would be entrusted with a highly competent catering group.

He said the TDB was also particular in keeping Sabarimala clean and garbage-free and extra care would be taken for scientific disposal of the waste generated at the Annadana Mandapam too.