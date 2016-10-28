LPG godown at Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the High-Power Committee on Sabarimala Master Plan have launched the work on a modern godown to stock LPG cylinders near Malikappuram at Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

According to G. Basanthkumar, TDB Assistant Engineer who is supervising the project, the proposed godown can stock up to 1,000 LPG cylinders.

Mr. Basanthkumar said the civil work would be completed in three weeks so that the godown could be made operational this year itself.

TDB member Ajay Tharayil said the decision to construct the LPG godown was aimed at curbing unauthorised and illegal use of LPG by traders, hoteliers, and even by certain tour operators who had been taking pilgrims groups to Sabarimala from outside Kerala.

The police have also issued strict directions to check unauthorised use and sale of LPG gas cylinders at Sabarimala, he said.

Temple opens today

The Ayyappa temple will be opened on Friday afternon for the day-long Chithira Aattavisheshom, to be celebrated on Saturday.