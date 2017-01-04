LDF turns up the heat on Centre

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will launch agitations against the Centre to protest the reduction in foodgrain allocation and the alleged bid to destabilise the statutory rationing system, LDF convener Vaikom Viswan has said.

Briefing reporters about the deliberations at the LDF Kerala committee meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Viswan said the front would organise evening dharnas at the headquarters of all local bodies on January 12 and a march to the Raj Bhavan on February 18.

‘Grossly inadequate’

Mr. Viswan said as against the requirement of 16.2 tonnes of foodgrains for the State, the Centre was providing only 14.2 tonnes.

This was grossly inadequate to meet the demand, he said.

‘UPA move’

The LDF wanted the Centre to sanction 5 kg of rice for all sections. It was the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government which took the first step to upset the statutory rationing system that came into force in the State in 1965 by introducing the Food Security Act.

United Democratic Front (UDF) government delayed its implementation but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government set a deadline of six months for the present State government to implement the Act in toto.

Even before the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Centre had given a firm directive to the State to cultivate cash crops and promised to meet the foodgrains demand. All such precedents were being violated, he said.

The LDF has also directed Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran to hold discussions with Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees to address their demands, Mr. Viswan said.

He also said reports of differences between Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Ministers were baseless.