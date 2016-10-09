LDF, UDF appeasing extremist elements: BJP

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have followed a policy of appeasement towards extremist elements in the State, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president George Kurien has said.
Warning ignored
Inaugurating a march organised by the party’s district unit at Thodupuzha on Saturday, he said the warning of Sangh Parivar organisations on this ground had been ignored by both the fronts.
Mr. Kurien said the National Investigation Agency’s arrest of persons with extremist links had underscored the point.
He said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) did not dare oppose religious extremism since it had an eye on the minority votes,
“If both the LDF and the UDF continued with the same policy, insecurity will prevail in the State,” he added.
