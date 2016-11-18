Kerala

Kozhikode Today

Indian Society of Otology: ISOCON-2016 Silver Jubilee conference; Kadavu Resorts; 10 a.m.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala: Inauguration of centenary celebrations; Tagore centenary hall; 4 p.m.

Childline India Foundation: Football match between Collector’s Eleven and Children’s Eleven; Malabar Christian College Ground; 3 p.m.

Malabar Christian College Higher Secondary School: Foundation stone laying ceremony of new school building; School auditorium; 3 p.m.

Baby Memorial Hospital: Heal 2016, national conference on healthcare excellence through administration and leadership; 2.30 p.m.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 1:45:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Kozhikode-Today/article16667072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY