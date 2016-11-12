Kerala

Kozhikode Today

Zamorins of Kozhikode: ‘Revathi Pattathanam’, the annual scholary meet, Guruvayurappan Hall, Tali, 9 a.m.



Mannasseril Agriculture Farm: Flower show and food fest, Marine ground, 5 p.m.

Consumer Federation of Kerala: 6th State conference, Indoor stadium, 10 a.m.

Muslim Educational Society: Launch of coastal education project, MES Women’s College, Nadakkavu, 9.30 a.m.

People’s Action Council for Social Justice: State human rights convention, Shikshak Sadan, 10 a.m.

