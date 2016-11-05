Kerala

Kozhikode Engagements

Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi: Rally to create awareness on climate change; Corporation stadium premises; 3 p.m.

Malabar Chamber of Commerce: Awareness programme on meditation; Chamber Hall; 6 p.m.

Ghazal Dhara, Kozhikode: Najmal Babu memorial meet and Ghazal concert; Town Hall; 6 p.m.

EPF Staff Association: Golden jubilee celebrations; Aradhana auditorium; 9.30 a.m.

Mannasseril Agricultural Farm: Flower show and food fest; Marine Ground; 5 p.m.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi: ‘Mathilukal’, photo exhibition by Prathap Joseph; Akademi Art Gallery; 11 a.m.

