Kerala

Kozhikode Engagements

Safar Entertainments: ‘Kishore Kumar ki yadein’, Tagore Centenary Hall, Red Cross Road, 6 p.m.

All India BSNL DoT Pensioners’ Association: District convention, Nalanda Auditorium, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road, 10 a.m.

Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of movie Wasted , Media Study Centre Hall, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road, 6 p.m.

Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttikkattor: ‘Ragamalika’ musical event, school premises, Kuttikkattor, 9 a.m.

All Kerala Bank Retirees’ Federation: District Convention, Bank Employees Society Hall,

Cherootty Road, 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: Exhibition of paintings by Anser Soophy, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Mananchira, 11 a.m.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 6:52:29 AM

