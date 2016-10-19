Kozhikode Engagements

Safar Entertainments: ‘Kishore Kumar ki yadein’, Tagore Centenary Hall, Red Cross Road, 6 p.m.
All India BSNL DoT Pensioners’ Association: District convention, Nalanda Auditorium, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road, 10 a.m.
Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of movie Wasted , Media Study Centre Hall, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road, 6 p.m.
Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttikkattor: ‘Ragamalika’ musical event, school premises, Kuttikkattor, 9 a.m.
All Kerala Bank Retirees’ Federation: District Convention, Bank Employees Society Hall,
Cherootty Road, 10 a.m.
Organising Committee: Exhibition of paintings by Anser Soophy, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Mananchira, 11 a.m.
