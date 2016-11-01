Kollam urban areas to be made ODF soon

District Collector T. Mitra has called upon the authorities of the Kollam city Corporation and the four municipalities of Karunagapally, Kottarakara, Paravur and Punalur in the district to complete the preparations for declaring these areas open defecation free (ODF) before December.

The rural portion of the district comprising 68 grama panchayats was formally declared ODF by district panchayat president K. Jagadamma on October 18. In Kollam city and the four municipalities together, 3,265 toilets have to be constructed for enabling the urban portion of the district to earn the ODF status.

The break-up has been recorded as 1,200 in Kollam city, 850 in Punalur, 565 in Karunagapally, 400 in Paravur, and 250 in Kottarakara, an official said.

The amount allocated for constructing each toilet is Rs.15, 400.