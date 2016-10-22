Kerala

Kollam school leads in CBSE arts fete

Gourikrishna R., Lake Ford School, Kollam, who topped the Bharatanatyam competition (girls, category-4); and (right) Devadath S.P., from Arya Central School, Thiruvananthapuram, who topped the Folk Dance event (boys, category-3)

Hosts Lake Ford School here is leading in the arts festival of the CBSE-affiliated schools under the Venad Sahodaya Complex.

The festival, which began on Thursday, will conclude on Saturday.

When the point position was released at 6.45 p.m. the Lake Ford School topped with 591 points, Arya Central School, Thiruvananthapuram, followed with 550 points and the TKM Centenary Public School in the third position with 433 points.

From 44 CBSE schools in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam, and Nagercoil district of Tamil Nadu, 2,458 students are competing for 143 events in the three-day event.

