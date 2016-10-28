Kill dogs posing threat: Kummanam

The Bharatiya Janata Party is of the opinion that stray dogs that pose a threat to human beings should be eliminated, party State president Kummanam Rajashekaran has said.

The government is ignoring the issue by not caring to implement the assurances given in the Assembly to tackle the issue, he alleged.

“Instead of action, there is no use trying to blame Maneka Gandhi for the stray dog attacks in Kerala,” Mr. Rajashekeran said at a meet-the-press programme organised at the Kollam Press Club on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel were responsible for the stray dog attack at Varkala, which resulted in the death of a nonagenarian, he said.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is apathetic when it comes to ensuring peace in the State, even in Kannur,” Mr. Rajashekaran said.

He said during incidents of violence in the past, chief ministers had taken the lead to initiate all-party talks for peace. “But Pinarayi Vijayan appears to be averse to maintaining that tradition.”

He said rights violations and atrocities on Dalits were on the rise in the State.

“Things in Kannur have come to such a pass that it is impossible for people to live in peace there,” he said, demanding a judicial probe into the situation. He alleged that Kerala was the only State where food security had not been guaranteed.