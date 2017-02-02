Kerala bids adieu to Ahamed

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahamed, MP, was buried with full State honours at the Kannur city juma masjid khabarstan near his ancestral home here on Thursday.

Thousands of people paid homage to the leader when the body was brought to his residence at Thana here and when it was kept for public viewing near the Kannur Corporation office and the Deenul Islam Sabha Girls Higher Secondary School (DIS HSS) near the masjid on Thursday morning.

The body of Ahamed, who had died in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday following cardiac arrest sustained while he was in Parliament on January 31, was brought to his residence late on Wednesday night.

There was large turnout of people from all walks of life, including political leaders, to pay the last respects to the leader.

Public viewing

Before the body was taken to the mosque for the ‘janaza’ (funeral) prayer, it was kept near the Corporation office at 8.30 a.m.

He had served as chairman of the Kannur municipality which was upgraded to a Corporation last year.

Thousands of people turned up to pay homage when the body was brought to the DIS HSS at his native place Kannur city (a residential area near the town and seat of the erstwhile Arakkal royal house) for the burial at around 10 a.m. The police and IUML volunteers had worked hard to manage the crowds that reached the school to see the body.

At around 11.15 a.m. the body was taken for the funeral prayer at the mosque. The prayer was led by Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

Among the leaders who paid homage to the body were Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran, All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik, MPs P.K. Sreemathy, K.C. Venugopal, Jose K. Mani, M.I. Shanavas and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Congress leaders P.C. Chacko, K.C. Joseph, MLA, and K. Sudhakaran, Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani, Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary P. Jayarajan, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders C.K. Padmanabhan and P.K. Krishnadas, IUML leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, K.P.A. Majeed and P.K. Basheer, MLA.

After the burial, an all-party condolence meeting was held on the school premises.

The district observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Thursday as a mark of respect to the deceased leader.