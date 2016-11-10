Kerala History Congress set to begin tomorrow

The fourth International Kerala History Congress will begin at Calicut University on Friday. Calicut University Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer will inaugurate the meet. Jean-Baptiste Prashant More, a Tamil-born French historian, will deliver the keynote address.

M.G.S. Narayanan, chairman of the Kerala History Conference, will preside over the inaugural function. Prof. Narayanan, M.R. Raghava Varier, and Kesavan Veluthat will make presentations under the ‘doyens of Kerala historiography lecture’ series.

Exhibition of archives

An exhibition of archives and historical documents began on Wednesday as part of the History Congress. Syndicate member K. Fatimat Zuhra inaugurated the exhibition. Syndicate member and head of the Department of History P. Sivadasan presided. The exhibition will be free for the public until Sunday.

The exhibition is arranged jointly by the State Archives Department, the Calicut University Department of History, and Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode. The exhibition has a large number of historical documents from different periods, including stone age and middle ages.