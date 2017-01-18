Kerala

Kerala High Court shoots down plea for ‘right to drink’

The second round of legal battle by a person from Perumbavoor against the government liquor policy has come unstuck with a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court reiterating the Supreme Court observations that consumption of liquor cannot be treated as a fundamental right.

Anoop from Perumbavoor has contended that he had made liquor of his diet. He has faced a dilemma; to drink or not to drink. He has railed at the policy which obstructed “his passion for the drinks,” his right to choose, to be let alone to privacy, and his right to life. He has contended that the laws prohibiting alcoholic drinks violated the fundamental rights guaranteed to a citizen. He approached the Division Bench as the single judge had dismissed his plea against the shutting down of bar hotels.

Dismissing his appeal, the Bench on Wednesday observed that a right, however entrenched, was never unrestrained, much less unregulated. As with all other rights, right to privacy — if right to take intoxicating drinks were one — was always subject to reasonable restrictions.

The Supreme Court had declared that consumption of intoxicating drink could not be treated as a fundamental right, the court observed. The court, however, observed that that the times were changing. “What is today morally reprehensible and socially unacceptable may not be so tomorrow. The appellant, may still have hope.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:19:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Kerala-High-Court-shoots-down-plea-for-%E2%80%98right-to-drink%E2%80%99/article17055569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY