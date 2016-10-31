Kerala’s forest conservation, a role model: KFRI chief

The community-based conservation initiative undertaken by the State Forest Department especially in Parambikulam and Periyar tiger reserves, with the active involvement tribespeople, has become a model to replicate at the national level, said B.S. Corrie, the newly appointed director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), in an interaction with The Hindu .

Forest officials and experts from Karnataka, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura, who attended a national-level consultation in New Delhi last week, have termed the initiatives worthy and unique and expressed their readiness to implement them in their areas by making moderate changes depending on the ground reality.

According to Mr. Corrie, who was State Forest Chief till last week, his presentation in the conference had explained the initiatives of Kerala relating to ecotourism as well as effective forest management through the involvement of tribespeople, who earlier found it tough to live in a forest environment cut off from the world outside.

The tribespeople, who were forced to sell their cattle and forgo other means of livelihood after the sanctuaries attained tiger reserve status, are now employed as tourist guides, forest watchers and help with ecotourism initiatives. The community involvement in forest protection had also resulted in ending poaching.

“The State department’s strategic plan has identified goals and implemented them effectively. Across the State, a vibrant work environment was created. The citizen-centric programmes focussed on tribal welfare,” he said.

The department was now addressing the issue of man-animal conflict keeping in view the protection of forests and the lives of people living on forest fringes.

“At the national level, forest management has recently shifted focus to managing forests for ecosystem services. This requires cutting-edge scientific documentation. Now the focus is on multi-species inventory and monitoring of ecosystem’s health.

Research has already been started to ensure sustainability, proper documentation, and monitoring of collection of non-timber forest produce under Forest Rights Act,’’ he said. He said the director general of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy had agreed to coordinate with other States in replicating the Kerala model.