Keep vigil against drugs, students told

Calicut University conducted an awareness workshop against drugs and alcohol under its National Service Scheme (NSS) wing on Wednesday.

Delivering the keynote address, former deputy director of Special Protection Group (SPG) Renjit Narayanan reminded students about the importance of maintaining constant vigil against drugs.

“Even some top officials who put in exemplary service in anti-drugs unit had fallen prey to the menace,” Mr. Narayanan said.

He warned against a trend being displayed by some Malayalis that allowed drinking as part of socialising. He said drugs and alcohol continued to remain the main villain behind most road accidents in the country.

Inaugurating the workshop, Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer said that adolescents were being driven to drugs largely because of lack of proper communication and interaction in classrooms and families.

NSS programme coordinator P.V. Valsarajan presided. Faculty members K. Gopalan, Baby Shari, E. Sreekumaran and P. Rajit led different sessions.