Keep secular ideals intact: historian

Historian and professor of Aligarh Muslim University Shireen Moosvi has cautioned that weakening of secularism by the divisive forces will endanger the very bonds that tied the nation together.

“Secularism is an irremovable pillar of our nationhood,” she said.

She was delivering the General President’s Address at the 77th session of the Indian History Congress, which got under way on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala on Wednesday.

On Hindu

Prof. Moosvi elaborated on the evolution of the word Hindu, which initially represented a single caste and, later on, became a reference for a single community consisting of various castes.

She pointed out that Muslim scholar Al Beruni, who is regarded as the founder of Indology, had noted in his celebrated work Kitab-al-Hind that ‘Hind’ represented “all land that lay between the Himalayas and the sea.”

Brahmanism

“What marked this area as separate from the rest of the world was its religion, which to Alberuni, was Brahmanism. He notes that the Samaniyya sect or Buddhism had practically disappeared from India, so that Brahmanism was now solely dominant. The Brahman priestly language, Sanskrit, was the language of science as well,” she said.

She added that the Ghorian-conquest and the establishment of the Delhi Sultanate during 1206-1526 brought into India a divergent cultural stream, “which by faith might go back to the 7th Century Arabia, but which also had its roots in Greek thought and science and what is now called the Persian Renaissance”.

“The word Hindu, so far adopted by Iranians and Arabs for Indians, now assumed a religious character and began to be used for all Indians who were not Muslims. The word Hindu included everyone from Brahman to Chandala and thus tended to suggest a single community whereas previously only different castes or jatis or religious sects existed. It is a strange play of history that those who till the other day shouted ‘Hindu- Hindi- Hindustan’ did so without realising that every word of their slogan was Perso-Arabic in origin, received from the very cultural tradition that they were denouncing and desired to exclude from India,” she remarked.