Kannur to be made plastic-free district

A plastic-free campaign is being launched in the district on Kerala formation day on November 1 with the objective of discouraging the use of plastic carrybags and disposable items.

The campaign is being launched by the district administration and the district panchayat with a plan to phase out plastic carrybags, disposable plates and cups over the next five months. Local bodies are being roped in to make the campaign a success.

District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali and district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said at a press conference here on Monday that the campaign involved active participation of the local bodies for the phased eradication of the plastic waste materials. The motto of the campaign is ‘Plastic-free Kannur – good land, good soil”.

The Collector said garbage packed in plastic carrybags and plastic plates and cups used in marriage receptions and other functions played a major role in contaminating local water resources. The campaign was being launched as part of the garbage disposal and water conservation activities. The local bodies including the Kannur Corporation and the municipalities offered their support to the drive that envisaged conduct of awareness initiatives involving school students, NSS volunteers, teachers and Kudumbasree workers.

By April 2, sale and use of plastic carry bags and disposable plates and cups would be brought to an end.

Handloom bags to replace plastic carry bags would be promoted. Shopping malls, shopkeepers, owners of restaurants and catering agencies would also be involved in the campaign.

Mr. Sumesh released the logo of the campaign. The handloom bags designed by students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology-Kannur, Irinavu Weavers’ Co-operative Society and the Kallyassery Weavers’ Industrial Co-operative Society were also launched on Monday. The handloom bags would be available for purchase at a stall on November 1.