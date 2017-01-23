Kannur makes it a dazzling fete

Even as the thundering Chenda beats reached a crescendo at the Town Square, you could also hear the melodious strains of a Thiruvathira song from the nearby Collectorate ground. It was well past midnight, but the large crowds stayed back.

Just a few hundred metres away, a much bigger crowd was watching Oppana. For the past one week, you could see huge crowds at almost all the venues of the 57th State School Arts Festival.

On Friday, more than one lakh people, the police estimated, were out on the streets of Kannur to watch the festival at various venues. It was pretty crowded on the previous day too, despite a hartal observed in the district.

The organisers were worried that the hartal might affect the festival badly. But, the people of Kannur ensured that art triumphed.

This was very much a people’s festival. So much so that it reminded one of the 2013 festival of Malappuram, which probably remains the most watched festival of all time.

Quality performances

The art lovers got to watch plenty of quality performances, such as the one by the girls from SHCGHSS, Thrissur, in Group Dance (HSS). Lord Shiva’s tale was choreographed imaginatively by Sabu George and performed beautifully by Ashika Jayan and team. There was clever use of property too, with Shiva moving up in the air in the end.

There were several other eye-catching performances in Group Dance, as it retained its stature as the most popular of the 200-odd events at the festival. But, there were memorable performances in many other events as well, including music, drama and mimicry.

Share of controversy

There was the odd controversy too, with the result being revised in the HSS girls’ Kuchipudi. The higher appeal committee found that a dance teacher and two of the judges had probably manipulated the result.

The complaint is now being investigated by the Vigilance. That action shows the government is earnest in its attempt to tackle the problem about judging, especially in dance competitions.

But, it is for the fascinating performances on the stage that the festival is going to be remembered for a long time.