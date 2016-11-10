Kannur University to host Digital India workshop

The Kannur University has been selected as one of the 100 universities to conduct the Digital India workshop as part of the campaign launched by the Central government to digitally empower the country and to create awareness among college students on different spheres of Information Technology.

A press release issued by the university here informed that a workshop, jointly organised by National e-Governance Division and the National Service Scheme of the university, was held on the university campus here in this connection.

Responding to the selection, Vice Chancellor M.K. Abdul Khader said it was an honour for the university to get an opportunity to be part of the Digital India workshop. He also said that the youths who were beneficiaries of the digitally empowered country should prepare themselves to achieve the dream of digital empowerment.