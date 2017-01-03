KSRTC unions withdraw from strike

The token strike called jointly by the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Front (TDF), AITUC-affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Union, BMS-affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh and the Welfare Forum in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from Tuesday night has been withdrawn.

The day-long strike was postponed by the TDF and withdrawn by the other three unions following two-hour talks with the Transport Minister, A. K. Saseendran in the Secretariat.

The minister gave assurance to the union representatives to disburse the salary and pension at the earliest and the six per cent Dearness Allowance that was freezed with the salary of December, official sources said. The employees of the transport utility are to get the salary for December and six per cent DA and the retirees’ two months pension.