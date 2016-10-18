Kerala

KSEB employee killed in accident

: A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employee was killed when the scooter he was riding fell into a roadside ditch near Kuttikole, 30 km from here, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The police identified the victim as N. Sundaran, 47, who was employed as a cashier in the KSEB’s Kuttikole office.

The accident occurred when he attempted to overtake a vehcile at Kavungal on the Paduppu-Shankarampady road.

Sundaran was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru. However, he succumbed to his injuries at 7 p.m. sources here said.

Mr. Sundaran is survived by his wife, Varija.

