KOZHIKODE ENGAGEMENTS

Manasseril Agricultural Farm: Flower Show; Marine Grounds
Gandhi Peace Foundation: K.P. Kesavamenon death anniversary; Gandhi Griham, Cherootty Road; 10.30 a.m.
Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of the movie, Salaam Bombay; Media Study Centre, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road; 6 p.m.
Bankmen’s Film Society: Touring talkies of Chalachitra Akademi; NGO Union Hall, Near Fathima Hospital; 11 a.m.
Music and Art Loving Lawyers’ Association: ‘Oru Manikkinavu commemorating M.S. Baburaj; Town Hall, Mananchira; 3.30 p.m.
