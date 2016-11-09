Kerala

KOZHIKODE ENGAGEMENTS

Manasseril Agricultural Farm: Flower Show; Marine Grounds

Gandhi Peace Foundation: K.P. Kesavamenon death anniversary; Gandhi Griham, Cherootty Road; 10.30 a.m.

Amma Ariyan Collective Trust: Screening of the movie, Salaam Bombay; Media Study Centre, Kozhikode Abdul Khader Road; 6 p.m.

Bankmen’s Film Society: Touring talkies of Chalachitra Akademi; NGO Union Hall, Near Fathima Hospital; 11 a.m.

Music and Art Loving Lawyers’ Association: ‘Oru Manikkinavu commemorating M.S. Baburaj; Town Hall, Mananchira; 3.30 p.m.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 12:54:02 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

