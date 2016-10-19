KCBC flays government stance on liquor policy

The Temperance Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) took out a ‘Dandi march’ in protest against the Left Democratic Front government’s stance on the liquor policy, which they said, has upset the anti-liquor stance taken by the former government.

Activists took out marches in the town which converged at the Gandhi Square, where they put liquor to flames.

In his benedictory address, Mar Jacob Muricken, auxiliary bishop of Pala, said people were against the State government’s stance on the liquor policy and added that any move to bring in temperance without prohibition was meaningless.

The march was taken out to protest against the decision by the present government to do away with the practice of closing down 10 per cent of the BEVCO outlets every Gandhi Jayanti day. According to KCBC authorities, the move initiated by the former government to bring in prohibition in a phased manner and ensure prohibition in the next 10 years has been upset by the LDF government.

The march was led by Thomas Kuzhinjalil, who dressed up as Gandhi. KCBC activists and representatives of various dioceses participated.