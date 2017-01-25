Kerala

KAU flags pesticide residue in spices, condiments

The Pesticide Residue Analytical Laboratory, Vellayani, of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has warned of pesticide residue in spices and condiments such as cardamom, dried chilly, chilli powder, ginger powder, garam masala, and fenugreek.

The caution comes in a pesticide residue analysis report of samples of vegetables, fruits, and condiments collected from outlets in different districts.

The report says that the analysis detected residues of hazardous materials in curry leaves, green chilli, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and cowpea.

While a sample of Shimla apple had hazardous residues in case of fruits, only a sample of yellow grapes proved unsafe among dry fruits.

The commodities sold in organic shops are no different. The report shows presence of hazardous chemicals in curry leaves, green chilli, and mint leaves sold in organic vegetable outlets.

Even though the levels of chemical residues in vegetables have comedown drastically, spices, condiments and curry powders being contaminated with pesticides is a cause of concern.

