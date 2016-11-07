KAU finds high levels of pesticide in chilli products

A report on analysis of vegetables, fruits, and food product samples by Kerala Agricultural University's (KAU) alerts high levels of pesticide pollution in chilli and chilli products.

The test result by the Pesticide Residue Research Analytical Lab (PRRAL) at Vellayani under the Safe-to-eat project emphasises the immediate need to intensify studies on pesticide contamination in chilli and chilli products, the major export commodity of the country.

Though the vegetable samples collected directly from fields of Kerala farmers during July-September showed 93.4 per cent pesticide-free status, pesticides contamination was found in 21 out of 51 samples of chilli powder collected during a survey conducted in Thiruvananthapuram district. All the 18 samples contain insecticide ethion.

“The notable deduction of hazardous chemicals in vegetables produced in the State indicate a strong impact of the organic initiatives taken up by the State government as well as the highly positive response shown by the public,” Thomas Biju Mathew, head of the PRRAL, said.

Ethion contamination

However, alarming level of nearly 50 per cent ethion contamination in chilli, a commodity used in every meal of average Kerala diet, was a matter of grave concern, the KAU sources said.

Irrespective of the brands tested, all positive samples contained 1-2 different organophosphate or pyrethroid residues, according to the tests.

Registration of ethion, which is an (organophosphate) OP insecticide coming under yellow (highly toxic) category in India is withdrawn by the U.S.-EPA (Environment Protection Agency), as per the voluntary request of the manufacturers owing to alleged health concerns, including endocrine disruptor properties. The U.S.-EPA has suggested the applicants to generate additional data on endocrine effects for consideration of re-registration of pesticides such as ethion.

Though ethion is registered in India for use in chilli by the Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee against yellow mite, a major pest of the crop, the actual extent of usage by chilli farmers in the neighbouring States is of serious concern. This is evident from the consistently high levels of pesticide residues detected by the KAU in dry red chilli, chilli powder and curry powders with red chilly as the main ingredient.

Experts from the KAU suggested that the regulatory authorities may take proactive steps to examine the endocrine disruptor effects too as an additional parameter before granting registration of pesticides.

Endocrine Disruptor Chemicals (EDCs) deserve special attention as endocrine-related health problems are growing all over the country and unfortunately there are no specific information on their cause-effects.

All positive samples contain 1-2 different organophosphate

or pyrethroid

residues