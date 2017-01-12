Journalism dept. to host Communion 2017

Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the University of Calicut will conduct a three-day media festival from Tuesday. Historian M.G.S. Narayanan will inaugurate the festival titled Communion 2017 at the university seminar complex on Tuesday morning. Senior journalists M.G. Radhakrishnan and M.P. Prashant will address the inaugural session.

Sessions

Syed Amjed Ahmed, founder-director of Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC), Calicut University; Richard Rego, director of SJ Research Centre, Bengaluru; and K. Vijayakumar, former head of the Department of Journalism, Kerala University; will speak on Freedom of Expression in the Digital Age.

Social activist K. Ajita; writers J. Devika and Shahina

K. Rafeeq; and journalist and film-maker Vidhu Vincent will address a session on Mediated Women on Wednesday.

Writer T. Padmanabhan will deliver the keynote address at a session on Writer and the Rights on Thursday. K.E.N. Kunhahamed, Rubin D’Cruz, and P.K. Parakkadavu will speak at the session.

Film-maker Bijukumar Damodaran will speak to EMMRC director Damodar Prasad at a session on Cinema and Me.

Alumni to be honoured

Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer will inaugurate the valedictory session, in which six award-winning alumni of the department will be felicitated.

The festival will have competitions in spot photography, mobile phone photography, script writing, ad copy writing, headline writing, caption writing, and media quiz.