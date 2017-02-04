Join hands against Sangh parivar: Radhika Vemula

Radhika Vemula, mother of the deceased Hyderabad University scholar Rohith Vemula, wants Dalits, Adivasis, women, Muslims and Communists to set aside their differences to stay united in their fight against inequality and the Sangh parivar.

But even as she remains grateful to the Left for staying with her in the fight to get justice to Rohith Vemula, she is deeply concerned about the plight of Ambedkarites and the marginalised sections in Kerala.

Addressing delegates at the national meet of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), here on Saturday, as an ‘Ambedkarite’, she said she was anguished to hear about an incident involving activists of SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), fighting Ambedkarites in which her son’s image was torn.

“Chithralekha’s (the Dalit autorikshaw driver protesting alleged attacks from the CPI(M) in Payyannur) problems are still continuing. It is sad that Dalits and Adivasis are still fighting for land in Kerala. A powerful Dalit leader was recently forced to align with the BJP. I am told some organisations have demanded a Rohith Vemula Act. But how can a non-Dalit seek a law that should be promulgated for the protection of Dalits? ” she asked.

Ms. Vemula, who arrived at the meet accompanied by her son Raja Vemula, said maybe Dalits too erred at some point and wanted the Left, Dalits, women and Muslims to recognise each other’s differences through discussions and move on together.

Starting her speech with a ‘Lal Salam, Neel Salam, Jai Bhim and Jai Hind’, she thanked the Left leaders and organisations for lending their unstinted support to get justice for Rohith Vemula.

She said over the last one year, she had understood why the BJP and the RSS remained in power despite not having the support of the majority.

“It’s because the Bahujan, Adivasis, women, Communists and Muslims did not stay united,” she said.

As an Ambedkarite, she was with the Communists as they were also fighting inequality. But those who never faced discrimination should not speak on behalf of those sections -- Dalits, women, Muslims and Adivasis, each facing a different form of discrimination.

These differences should be understood as each of these entities should be recognised as equal so as they could stay together in their fight against the Sangh Parivar forces.

Ms. Vemula released a collection of articles on caste edited by DYFI national vice-president Preethy Sekhar.