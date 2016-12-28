JSS to suspendedparty secretary

The JSS State Centre, a high-level decision-making body of the party, has decided to suspend B. Gopan, one of the secretaries of the party. The decision was taken at a meeting convened here on Wednesday.

Party general secretary K.R. Gouri said the action was taken on disciplinary grounds. Mr. Gopan had collected money from people unauthorisedly for her medical treatment, she said.

Mr. Gopan had raised a demand that she step down from the top position of the party in view of her old age. He had submitted a letter explaining the reasons for the demand and had claimed that majority of party representatives were supporting it.

Ms. Gouri said the term of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation chairman would be shared by three persons, including Sangeeth Chakrapanai and Suresh Muvattupuzha. The third person would be named later. The choice of the nominee, made by Ms. Gouri, for the post was a bone of contention within the party circles.

Ms. Gouri said the JSS would take part in the human chain being organised by the LDF on Thursday, to protest against the neglect meted out to the cooperative banks in the State by the Central government.

Sources said the LDF leaders had sought the party’s support for the agitation. The JSS was not keen earlier on extending support to the programme. The meeting of the JSS Centre, which had been scheduled on Thursday, was advanced to discuss the issue.

Unconstitutional: Gopan

Asked about the development, Mr. Gopan told The Hindu that the party centre had no authority to oust him. ‘‘The existing centre was unconstitutional. Disciplinary action can be taken only by the executive committee which has not been convened for a year. She has got no majority support in the committee,’’ he said.