Kerala

Issues in party will besorted out: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has expressed confidence that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s meeting with the high command, scheduled for Monday, will help sort out the existing disputes in the State unit of the party.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the district-level leaders camp here on Sunday, Mr. Chennithala said there were no disputes in the State unit that could not be unresolved. “His meeting with the high command would help to resolve the issues,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Mr. Chandy said the BJP rule under Narendra Modi had brought discredit to the nation.

“Today India has been marked as an unsafe place to visit, by foreign countries,” he said. He also came down heavily on the use of the Prime Minister’s image in place of Gandhiji in the calendar and diary of Khadi Board.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 14, 2020 1:52:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Issues-in-party-will-besorted-out-Chennithala/article17041072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY