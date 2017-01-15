Issues in party will besorted out: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has expressed confidence that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s meeting with the high command, scheduled for Monday, will help sort out the existing disputes in the State unit of the party.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the district-level leaders camp here on Sunday, Mr. Chennithala said there were no disputes in the State unit that could not be unresolved. “His meeting with the high command would help to resolve the issues,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Mr. Chandy said the BJP rule under Narendra Modi had brought discredit to the nation.

“Today India has been marked as an unsafe place to visit, by foreign countries,” he said. He also came down heavily on the use of the Prime Minister’s image in place of Gandhiji in the calendar and diary of Khadi Board.