Islamic contributions to science hailed

The contributions of the Arab-Islamic world to science and other systems of knowledge is not properly recognised, according to Zubair Hudawi, Islamic scholar and the C.H. Mohammed Koya Chair at Mahatma Gandhi University. He was delivering a special lecture at the Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Relations and Politics (SIRP) on Thursday, according to a press release.

He said the early Arab-Islamic contributions to the fields of science, mathematics, astronomy, medicine and other branches of knowledge were so immense that they influenced the systems of knowledge in other parts of the world, including Europe. Arab-Islamic scholars travelled a lot and their interactions with other cultures, including India, China and Europe, resulted in exchanges that brought in rich dividends, he said. The multi-volume medical work ‘Canon of Medicine,’ by Avicenna or Ibin Sina continued to be an authentic reference for the medical community. The Arabic ‘golden age’ also had scholars like al-Kindi and al-Farabi.