Importance of Indian Ocean-rim region stressed

Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash has said that the Indian Ocean rim region (IOR) is set to become the economic and geo-political fulcrum of the 21st century.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening session of the two-day ‘Dilli’ seminar on ‘Regional instabilities in Indian Ocean Rim States’ at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here on Friday, he also called upon cadets and future Naval leaders to work diligently to ensure that the country’s weakness at sea during the bygone colonial period that cost it its freedom did not repeat itself.

Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates Talmiz Ahmad, in his talk on ‘Western intervention in the the Gulf and its implication for contemporary regional politics: challenges for India’s security,’ examined the security risks and challenges faced by the country as a result of the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

The seminar proceedings began with an opening address by INA officiating Commandant Rear Admiral M.D. Suresh. Radhika Seshan, professor, Department of History, Savitribai Phule Pune University, spoke on the impact of colonisation on the traditional form of governance. A press release issued by the INA here said that the six papers presented on the inaugural day dwelt on the impact of colonial expansion and past balance of power on the present day geo-politics of the IOR.